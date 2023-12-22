Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Man Indicted for Allegedly Texting Death Threats to 3 GOP Candidates

    A New Hampshire man was indicted Thursday on allegations he sent disturbing death threats to at least three Republican presidential hopefuls, the Department of Justice announced.

    Tyler Anderson, 30, now faces three counts of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another—federal charges that could send him to prison for up to five years if convicted.

    Anderson was arrested last week, initially on allegations that he’d sent messages that threatened the life of entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Further investigation revealed that he’d fired off disturbing messages to two other candidates as well—Chris Christie, according to The New York Times, as well as another unnamed candidate.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

