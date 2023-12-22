Columbus McDonald’s reopens after customer claims he found a CRACK PIPE in his McMuffin breakfast order

A customer filed a complaint with the public health department when he discovered a crack pipe in his drive-thru order.

The restaurant was ordered closed after inspectors found a series of violations.

The store reopened just two days after the customer complained

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Columbus McDonald’s reopened just two days after a customer reported finding a crack pipe along with their McMuffin breakfast sandwich.

Health inspectors descended on the fast food location at 619 Harrisburg Pike on Wednesday after a Columbus man filed a complaint about the distressing surprise.

The man claimed he and his girlfriend discovered a crack pipe in his McDonald’s bag Tuesday morning after receiving a breakfast order at the restaurant’s drive-thru.

The customer posted about the experience on Reddit, writing, “I ordered breakfast at a drive-thru and found a crack pipe in the bag. I notify the manager and he insists that as far as he knows, no one is smoking crack. Luckily I’m an adult and not a child opening a Happy Meal.’

A Columbus McDonald’s was ordered closed after a customer found a crack pipe in his breakfast drive-thru order.

The man said he was offered a refund, which he declined, as he was only trying to bring the issue to staff’s attention as a parent concerned about the children’s health.

According to Columbus Public Health documents, a supervisor went to the clients’ vehicle to collect their information. After the supervisor returned inside, the customer approached the drive-thru window to ask about a solution.

In his Reddit post, the man said he was offered a refund, which he declined, adding that he was just trying to draw attention to the issue as a parent concerned about the children’s health.

Documents indicate the client left after the supervisor contacted police.

However, the agents never arrived. The man claimed that he called the Columbus police himself and “they said they couldn’t do anything, that he should get a lawyer and sue.”

A day later, public health officials visited the site to conduct an inspection. They reported finding multiple health code violations due to construction work in the seating area, front service counter and beverage serving station.

Construction workers moved freely through food preparation and customer seating areas, the report says, adding that a protective barrier was removed from the front serving area and never replaced after the work was completed. .

The document notes the presence of dust, debris, screws and disassembled computer equipment in the “beverage serving equipment,” including the Frappucino machine, frozen beverage dispenser and coffee machine. Personal cell phones were also seen on top of the grill.

In general, foods “were not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation,” according to the report.

The restaurant received an emergency violation notice and was ordered to close.

Health inspectors descended on the fast food location at 619 Harrisburg Pike on Wednesday after a Columbus man filed a complaint about the distressing surprise.

The restaurant reopened a day later, and franchise owner Alex Mendoza claimed the closure was related to a “dust issue” and had nothing to do with the customer complaint.

A McDonald’s company statement said the restaurant had reopened on Thursday, following approval from the health department.

Franchise owner Alex Mendoza told the Columbus Dispatch that the closure was due to “a dust issue” from construction and had nothing to do with the crack pipe.

The client’s complaint comes amid a wave of drug-related crimes in the city.

Authorities continue to fight illegal drug trafficking networks through an inter-institutional repression campaign called ‘Operation Unity’.

In the most recent period, which ended August 4, 43 arrests were made and more than 500 grams of illegal drugs were seized.

There have been 567 overdose deaths this year in Franklin County, Ohio, according to data from the city of Columbus. That number is down from 753 deaths last year.