Lindsay Shiver is allowed to return to the US for CHRISTMAS despite facing charges in the Bahamas for plot with hitman and lover to kill her ex-NFL player husband

Lindsay Shiver, Georgia’s mother, accused along with her Bahamian boyfriend of conspiring to kill her husband, will be able to return to the United States for Christmas.

Shiver and her boyfriend will go on trial in March for plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, using a hitman. She has been detained in the Bahamas since her arrest in July.

Earlier Thursday, a judge ruled that Shiver can return to the United States to see his three children over the holidays, but he must meet certain conditions.

The judge heard from the prosecution and defense, as well as Shiver’s ex-husband, according to WSB News.

Shiver is prohibited from being within 100 feet of her husband, a former NFL player, and must remain in the state of Alabama and will be fitted with an electronic monitor. She will only be allowed to return to Georgia, where her husband lives, for divorce or custody proceedings.

Testifying virtually during the hearing, Robert Shiver told the court, “I fear for my physical and mental safety.”

Shiver, seen here entering court in the Bahamas earlier this month, is now free to return to the US for the holidays.

Shiver has not been able to see his children since his arrest in July, but will soon be allowed to return to Alabama.

Last week, Shiver pleaded with a Bahamian judge to allow him to return to the United States for Christmas, since he had not been able to see his children since his arrest in July.

Shiver, 36, is accused of conspiring with her bartender lover Terrance Adrien Bethel, 28, to recruit Faron Newbold, 29, alias Faylo, to kill her husband.

Prosecutors said the trio discussed the attempted attack over WhatsApp before Shiver sent a photo of Robert, who filed for divorce in April, to Newbold, along with the instruction: “kill him.”

According to documents seen by DailyMail.com, Shiver broke down during her police interview and allegedly confessed to sending photos and messages to Newbold, instructing him to murder her 13-year-old husband.

The photos, obtained by DailyMail.com, show Robert flirting with a mystery blonde in a bar in the Bahamas.

The alleged murder plot was discovered by chance when police began investigating a robbery at Grabbers, a popular waterfront drinking spot on Great Guana Cay.

They asked staff, including Bethel, to hand over their phones for inspection and found WhatsApp messages in which he, Shiver and Newbold allegedly discussed killing Robert, who was visiting his family home in nearby Baker Bay.

‘This black man walked up to Lindsay and wouldn’t let her get on the plane and put his hands on her. I’m about to come out of retirement for this black,” Bethel allegedly wrote to her childhood friend.

“He’s flying to Baker’s Bay, she’s thinking about letting me kill him, but he’s got the kids.”

Shiver is accused of conspiring with her bartender lover Terrance Adrien Bethel (left) to recruit Faron Newbold (right) to kill her husband.

The alleged murder plot was discovered by chance when police began investigating a robbery at Grabbers, a popular waterfront drinking spot on Great Guana Cay. Shiver has three children with her husband, whom she is accused of plotting to kill.

Police arrested Shiver on July 21, examined her iPhone and discovered she had sent Newbold “several photographs” of her husband along with a text message that said “kill him,” it is alleged.

The trio were arrested on July 21 and more incriminating messages were found on their devices, according to a well-placed source.

Robert was on holiday independently of his ex-wife when police contacted him to warn him about the plot.

When Bahamian authorities informed him of the alleged threat, he called his wife “manipulative” and speculated about why she might want to remove him from the picture.

“She had an affair with an 18-year-old young man about a year ago and came to Abaco and sneaked him into my house in Abaco,” her statement alleged.

“I found out through her Apple Watch and she convinced me that she wants to be a family, so we tried to make it work.”

The marriage fell apart for good when he discovered his wife’s relationship with Bethell in February, Robert said.

He accused his wife of drinking, making “bad decisions” and associating with a “nasty” new crowd.

Shiver also said she was left “fearing for her life” and flew back to the United States with her children shortly afterward.

Robert accused his wife of drinking, making “bad decisions” and associating with a “nasty” new crowd.

Robert’s family owns property in exclusive Baker’s Bay, a members-only golf resort where celebrities such as Michael Jordan, Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady have sprawling coastal mansions.

But Shiver was cut off from the family’s luxurious residence and private jet in April after Robert learned of her affair with Bethel and filed for divorce, citing his wife’s “adulterous conduct.”

Shiver responded in a counterfiling, accusing Robert of domestic abuse and claiming that any “extramarital affairs” occurred after they had already separated.

An Alabama native, Shiver graduated from Auburn University, where the two met in 2007 while Robert was captain of the football team.

Robert signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent, but was released due to roster cuts before the 2009 season and eventually became executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com in August, Bethel declared her love for Shiver and said her marriage was in ruins long before he came on the scene. ‘None of us have anything to hide. “People take everything at face value and defame us,” she said.

Robert claimed that his ex-wife previously had an affair with an unnamed 18-year-old lover whom she snuck into his vacation home in the Bahamas in the summer of 2022.