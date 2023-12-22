Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    News

    GOP Rep Makes Bizarre Claims About Widespread Sex Tape Blackmail in Congress

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , , , ,
    GOP Rep Makes Bizarre Claims About Widespread Sex Tape Blackmail in Congress

    YouTube

    Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) made unsubstantiated claims Thursday that his Republican colleagues in Congress are being blackmailed into voting for “crazy stuff” due to the threat of illicitly recorded sex tapes of them being released.

    Appearing on habitual plagiarist Benny Johnson’s podcast, Burchett explained why he believes “good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been seeing out of Congress.”

    “Here’s how it works,” he began, after saying that these schemes are carried out by “powerful people” who “write the big checks.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The mystery of why a kookaburra turned this spectacular shade of orange

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Calls for wood-burning stoves to come with health warnings

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    ‘The Curse’ Treats Us to the Worst Comedy Class Ever

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The mystery of why a kookaburra turned this spectacular shade of orange

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Calls for wood-burning stoves to come with health warnings

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    ‘The Curse’ Treats Us to the Worst Comedy Class Ever

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian drone attack in Kyiv injures two

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy