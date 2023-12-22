GOP Rep Makes Bizarre Claims About Widespread Sex Tape Blackmail in Congress

YouTube

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) made unsubstantiated claims Thursday that his Republican colleagues in Congress are being blackmailed into voting for “crazy stuff” due to the threat of illicitly recorded sex tapes of them being released.

Appearing on habitual plagiarist Benny Johnson’s podcast, Burchett explained why he believes “good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been seeing out of Congress.”

“Here’s how it works,” he began, after saying that these schemes are carried out by “powerful people” who “write the big checks.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.