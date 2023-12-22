Kmart Australia launches budget buys that look like $300 Dinosaur Designs versions: ‘It’s a must have’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kmart Australia has launched a range of budget homewares that look like a designer brand’s version worth hundreds of dollars.

Shoppers are loving the budget retailer’s new white resin pitcher and bowl for just $12 each.

They say the style looks almost identical to Dinosaur Designs’ $280 swirl stone pitcher and $100 serving bowl.

The elegant white resin pitcher and matching bowl are the perfect addition to holiday tables and have a high-end look without the high price tag.

However, not all buyers were convinced, pointing out that the Dinosaur Designs versions are made in Australia from better quality materials.

Scroll down to watch the video

Kmart’s new $12 white resin jug (left) is turning shoppers’ heads as they say it looks like a $280 version from Dinosaur Designs (right).

There’s also a $12 matching bowl (left), which is another cheap dupe for the Dinosaur Designs version (right)

Mum Ash, who is behind popular Instagram page Bargain Life and Style, shared the hoaxes sending fans into a frenzy.

‘Dinosaur Designs is so exxy! Running to the Kmart for these fools!’ said a video.

“I just bought my mom the Dinosaur Designs vase for $280 and now I see this,” wrote another.

‘Definitely a must have,’ a third wrote, with a fourth adding: ‘OMG!!!! Love, I was looking at the Dinosaur Designs brand today and this is amazing.’

One woman said the bowl and jug also look similar to Freedom’s Pesce range, which retails for $17 to $62.

But some homestyle lovers disagreed with deluded designers who said Kmart’s version looked “cheap” compared to Dinosaur Designs.

“Dinosaur Designs is probably the best option,” one viewer wrote.

“Mannn, they cheapen anything,” another complained.

“No no you Dinosaur Design fools, I’m so mad,” a third responded.