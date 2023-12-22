Seth Meyers Exposes Trump’s Lifelong Hitler Obsession

NBC

Last weekend, Donald Trump caused a stir when he stated that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” during a stump speech in New Hampshire. That the phrase is almost a verbatim quote from Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf was not lost on people, and the former/aspiring president has spent much of this week attempting to defend himself and prove there was nothing nefarious—or fascist—in what he was saying.

But anyone keeping track of Trump’s seemingly endless gaffes and political missteps the way Seth Meyers does knows that last week’s rally was hardly the first time the reality TV star and former president has offered praise for one of history’s most notorious dictators.

Looking back to an interview Trump did with Playboy in 1990, which got political, Meyers reflected on how “Donald Trump has changed his opinions on almost everything since then.

