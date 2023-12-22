Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dodgers ‘agree to 12-year contract worth $325 million’ as they pair Japanese pitcher with Shohei Ohtani in another blockbuster move

<!–

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a 12-year contract worth $325 million.

The Dodgers have won the race to land one of the most sought-after players in baseball, beating out the likes of the New York Yankees and Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies to his signature.

Reports claim that the Mets were willing to match the Dodgers’ $325 million offer, but the Yankees were only going to go up to $300 million.

It comes just weeks after the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani completed a mammoth 10-year deal worth $700 million.

The Yamamoto deal means the Dodgers have spent more than $1.1 billion to acquire him, Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow this winter.

The Japanese pitcher has been courted by several teams in the league throughout the offseason.

Yamamoto has been courted by teams across the league all offseason, but reports claimed that until this week, discussions were more exploratory and did not include “serious” contract proposals.

However, the 25-year-old was believed to be ready to receive formal offers this week and has now decided on his next move.

The Japanese star, who has played for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2017, was within 45 days of signing a contract. That period was to expire on January 4.

The right-hander, the top free agent pitcher on the market, was reportedly in New York over the weekend to meet with the Yankees and Mets. It was the second time that the player met the teams personally.

The pitcher reportedly had dinner at Mets owner Steve Cohen’s home in Connecticut with Also present were president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Carlos Mendoza and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

The next day he reportedly met with Yankees officials for the second time in a week. with owner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone involved in the launch.

Yamamoto has also reportedly held talks with the Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox and Phillies.

