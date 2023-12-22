St Vincent’s Health is the victim of a cyber attack

<!–

Hackers have stolen data from one of Australia’s largest not-for-profit health operators, St Vincent’s Health.

The hospital and aged care provider, which operates in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, was the victim of a cyberattack on Tuesday.

The organization said Thursday that it had “found evidence that cybercriminals had removed some data from our network.”

“St Vincent’s is working to determine what data has been deleted,” St Vincent’s Health said in a statement Friday.

“The investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

Following Tuesday’s cyberattack, the organization said it took immediate steps to contain the data breach.

This included collaborating with external security experts and notifying all relevant state and federal government agencies.

“Key activities include securing and containing the incident, understanding what cybercriminals have done, and identifying what data may have been accessed and stolen,” the statement continued.

St Vincent’s said the ability to care for patients had not been affected.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our patients, residents and our people, and the continuity of St. Vincent’s services to the community,” he said.

It comes after National Cyber ​​Security Office coordinator Darren Goldie confirmed on X, formally known as Twitter, on Thursday that his team was working with St Vincent’s Health Australia.

“My team is working with Services Australia, the Department of Health and Aged Care and relevant state and territory agencies to ensure a coordinated government response to this incident and mitigate any spillover effects,” Air Marshall Goldie said.

‘The Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber ​​Security Center is also working closely with St Vincent.

‘St Vincent’s has taken immediate action to contain the incident and is prioritizing the health and safety of its patients and people and the continuity of services to the community.

“We are advised that this incident has not affected St Vincent’s ability to provide its important services to patients, residents and the wider community through its hospitals, aged care and virtual and home health networks.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would receive “appropriate information” when asked about the data breach during a press conference in Cairns on Friday.

‘Cybersecurity is a major problem. “The government has responded with a Cybersecurity Minister and a cybersecurity strategy that we recently announced.” he said

“All predictions point to increased threats when it comes to cybersecurity, which is why my government takes these issues so seriously.”