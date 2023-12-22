‘The Curse’ Treats Us to the Worst Comedy Class Ever

Anna Kooris/A24/Paramount+/Showtime

We begin this week’s episode of The Curse the same way we ended last week’s: with Nala (Hikmah Warsame). After Asher (Nathan Fielder) bothers her about proving whether her tiny curse was real, we find poor Nala getting bullied in gym class. When she goes to tell her teacher, he tells her to get over it.

More on that later. For now, we cut to Whitney (Emma Stone) who ventures out to a mini golf place. There, she finds the offensive Native American statue that Cara (Nizhonniya Austin) told Dougie (Benny Safdie) she hated. Whitney buys it and takes it with her. Is this an act of kindness? A peace offering? A way to impress Cara? Whitney is pleased with herself and bops along to “Dancing On My Own” on the way back to Española, as if she were in an episode of Girls.

Whitney reveals her intentions with the statue when she shows up at Cara’s house with it. As a joke, she leaves the statue on Cara’s porch, knocks on her door, and then ducks out of sight. Cara is appalled. When she threatens to call the police, Whitney makes herself known and reveals she brought the statue as a gift. She thought Cara could reclaim the statue in her art, and Cara immediately offers to sign it and sell it right back to Whitney. Oh, Cara. Never change.

