The mystery of why a kookaburra turned this spectacular shade of orange

An avid bird watcher was left amazed after a striking orange kookaburra flew into her backyard.

The woman took to Facebook to share photos of the rare native bird on Wednesday, asking her fellow admirers how the bright dye could have gotten onto its feathers.

“(I have) several kookaburras that visit me every morning,” the woman wrote.

“This is the only one whose feathers are quite a striking orange color.”

The woman thought the color could be due to rolling in “clay soil”, but wildlife ecologist Sarah Legge revealed it could simply be her natural colour.

Has been sporting the unusual color for about a year, he added.

At first, the bird lover thought the tone might come from the kookaburra “rolling around in clay soil.”

Wildlife ecologist Sarah Legge revealed it was common behavior for most birds.

“Many birds, including kookaburras, roll around in the dirt,” he said. Yahoo News Australia.

“We think it helps get rid of parasites.”

This can cause the feathers to darken a bit, but Legge added that he has never seen such extreme coloration.

Kookaburra are native to Australia and the hardness of the white feathers varies between birds.

“I’ve seen some kookaburras turn that kind of buff color, but never as spectacular as this photo suggests,” he continued.

If the color remains for more than a year, it may not be dirt at all, as the clarity of whiteness of a kookaburra’s feathers varies for each bird.

‘It looks like it really is that color. “Lucky bird,” Legge said.

Many bird admirers were amazed by the discovery, with many agreeing that they had “never seen one of that color before.”

Another wrote: “He’s beautiful,” and a third added: “He’s so adorable.”