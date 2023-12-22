NRL star Nathan Cleary enjoys a romantic lunch date with Matildas player Mary Fowler’s girlfriend in Penrith after meeting

<!–

Nathan Cleary reunited with his girlfriend Mary Fowler this week.

The NRL star and Matildas player have made the most of their time together since then.

On Friday, the couple stepped out for a romantic lunch together in Sydney’s Penrith.

Nathan, 26, drove the couple to the venue, the lovebirds chatting happily as they parked the car.

Mary, 20, dressed casually for the date in a light brown shirt and a faded denim miniskirt with a studded belt.

She appeared to have minimal makeup and wore her hair in a high bun, completing the look with white sneakers.

Nathan opted for an oversized white shirt and baggy navy shorts along with white sneakers and tall socks.

The footballer was reunited with his love on Tuesday when he picked her up at Sydney airport after the couple were forced to spend months apart.

Cleary went public with his Matildas superstar girlfriend Fowler earlier this year when they were spotted enjoying a romantic date together in Perth, ending endless speculation about the status of their relationship.

The runner was later seen attending the Matildas’ victory over Taiwan, with Fowler visibly delighted to see her new boyfriend watching from the stands before scoring a fine goal.

The NRL player has been separated from his girlfriend since early November, with Fowler returning to England to play for Manchester City, while Cleary enjoyed the off-season with a trip to the United States.

But the couple reunited for their first Christmas together and a photo of the couple meeting at the airport Tuesday night is circulating on social media.

Fowler was expected to return to Australia on December 20, but appears to have arrived a day earlier than expected.

Both athletes are said to be very private when it comes to their relationships, but Cleary recently admitted that the intense attention on her personal life is something she didn’t expect.

‘It’s obviously different from when I was young, when I was in first grade and people were dissecting my game. I haven’t had that before,” Cleary told News Corp.

“That was an obstacle at the time. You start to learn to deal with it.’