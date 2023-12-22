Ashley Benson covers her growing baby bump with an oversized jacket while out and about with husband Brandon Davis in Beverly Hills.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashley Benson covered her growing baby bump after having lunch with her husband, Brandon Davis, in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 34-year-old artist smiled broadly after leaving E Baldi in the company of her husband and getting into her car before heading out into the streets of the city.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, who recently put on a display of love during a sushi date, donned a trendy oversized black coat and matching top while spending time with her partner.

Benson also wore a long skirt and a pair of leather boots, both of which matched the color of her outer clothing.

The artist accessorized it with a gold necklace, a stylish pair of sunglasses and a leather bag.

Ashley Benson covered her growing baby bump after having lunch with her husband, Brandon Davis, in Hollywood on Thursday.

Her beautiful brunette locks remained tied up as she left the restaurant.

Benson and Davis, 44, first connected last January, when they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game in each other’s company.

At that time, a source spoke with People and stated that the couple “have a lot of friends in common” and that they were both “super fun and very sociable.”

The Spring Breakers actress was previously linked to several people, including Cara Delevingne, whom she dated from 2018 to 2020.

The artist began an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper G-Eazy that ended in 2022.

Benson opened up about her love life with cosmopolitan uk and told the outlet about ‘the most annoying part’ of being in a relationship in public, which was having to ‘have to sit and be quiet while everyone talks about you.’

The actress then opened up about why she had gone out of her way to keep much of her love life away from the public.

“I think it’s best not to overexpose yourself, and you can really protect your relationship by not exploiting it,” she said.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, who recently put on a display of love during a sushi date, donned a trendy oversized black coat and matching top while spending time with her partner.

The artist accessorized it with a gold necklace, a stylish pair of sunglasses and a leather bag.

Benson and Davis, 44, first connected last January, when they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game in each other’s company.

Last month, it was revealed that Benson and the oil heir were planning to start a family in the near future; seen in april

She eventually moved on with Davis, and the happy couple made their relationship Instagram official last June.

The happy couple got engaged the following month and Benson shared the news with her fans on her Instagram account.

Last month, it was revealed that Benson and the oil heir were planning to start a family in the near future.

Entertainment tonight It was later announced that the actress and her partner had officially married.