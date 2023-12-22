Indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza claim dozens of lives as aggression persists for 77th day

NNA – As the Israeli genocide campaign in the Gaza Strip enters its 77th day in a row, Israeli occupation forces persist in committing massacres against the defenseless civilian population, with the latest attacks claiming the lives of dozens of innocent people and adding to the growing toll of casualties.

In Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, six civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house east and northeast of the city, according to local sources. The bodies of victims and dozens of wounded were rushed to Nasser Hospital in the city following the deadly Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling.

In Nusseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes on homes resulted in more casualties and injuries, according to local and medical sources.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a child was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia refugee camp.

Meantime, rescue and ambulance teams retrieved the bodies of 9 martyrs, including a mother and her five daughters, following the bombardment of their home in Jabalia town. The death toll in the town and its camp rose to approximately 30 victims and dozens of wounded within the past 24 hours.

In Rafah, south of Gaza, eight civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting two residential houses. Three of them lost their lives in a house belonging to the Daheir family west of Rafah. All casualties were transported to the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported receiving numerous calls regarding the shelling of a house in the Nazzala area of Jabalia, northern Gaza, where rescue and ambulance teams struggled to reach due to the intensity of the attacks.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 has resulted in the murder of over 20,000 Palestinians, with 70% of them being women and children, according to an unofficial tally. –WAFA

