Makeup superstar Huda Kattan reveals the “must-have” trends, the “fashion” she can’t stand, and her favorite holiday beauty buys

International makeup mogul Huda Kattan has revealed the biggest trends of 2023, a trend she hates and the “unconventional” trick she uses every day.

The Huda Beauty founder, who has built a $1.2 billion cosmetics empire after starting a makeup blog in 2010, told FEMAIL that when it comes to holiday makeup, tried-and-true methods are her go-to.

“Always add a little more shine,” she advised. ‘The Christmas season is full of lights and colors; I love it. Shimmer and shimmer open the eyes and give a “frustrated” eyelid effect, always spectacular.

‘If you’re not a fan of heavier eye makeup, opt for berry lips with a subtle wing! Remember to prepare your skin properly to ensure that your skin products set well and last longer.

Red lips for the holidays are a timeless choice, and everyone can find the “perfect” shade that matches their hair and skin tone.

The makeup guru “hates” when people try to impose 20-step makeup routines for everyday use because it’s not feasible and often unnecessary.

“I’m on the go most of the time and that’s why I create innovative products that are easy to use but deliver the results I want,” she said, referencing her Faux Filter concealer that can also be used as a foundation and primer for eyes in a pinch.

Concealer, setting powder and mascara are also the three products that even someone who is “bad” at makeup should learn to use, because a little goes a long way.

“Beautiful lashes are a holiday must,” said Ms. Kattan.

The makeup star is “obsessed” with the different contour styles that were invented in 2023 and always enjoys new ways to sculpt her face.

“My favorite current trend is speed contouring,” she revealed. “I use a lightly pressed powder to highlight different areas of the face, such as under the eyes, cheekbones and jawline.”

Her “unconventional” makeup trick is to set her lip products with powder for a “matte” look, and the tip works wonders to make sure her lipstick stays on through several plates of Christmas food and kisses under the mistletoe.

Kattan shared that her secret to achieving glowing glass skin was to make sure she massaged her face every day.

‘Facial massage has so many benefits, such as relieving muscle tension, helping with lymphatic drainage and leaving skin glowing!

“I’m obsessed with self-care, so incorporating rituals like massages into my routine helps me relax and know I’m indulging in something good for me.”

And he added: ‘I love radio frequency! I’ve noticed a big difference in my face since I started using it.”

The electromagnetic device generates heat to stimulate the production of collagen, elastin and new skin cells, working to give users a non-surgical face lift.

Ms. Kattan swears by the TriPollar ($470) and Panasonic ($599) home radio frequency devices.

Those on a budget can use gua sha or crystal facial rollers for a similar effect; The first is an ancient practice with proven benefits for toning the face.

Her famous glowing skin is also achieved through some of her must-have skincare products.

Ms Kattan added: “I also can’t do without some of our Wishful products. I’m obsessed with our Yo Glow AHA, BHA Enzyme Scrub, and our Honey Whip Peptide Moisturizer – they’ve kept my skin hydrated and soft with a healthy glow.

‘Finally, CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. I love good essences and this one leaves my skin smooth and luminous.’

In terms of hair purchases, K18’s leave-in hair mask ‘saved’ Ms Kattan’s hair after years of styling, heat and endless products.

The makeup guru’s famous glowing skin is also achieved through some of her must-have skincare products, like the Panasonic Radio Frequency Device (right) and Wishful Enzymatic Peel (left).

“I really can’t live without him,” he added.

Ms. Kattan also shared that late December is the only time of year when you indulge in all your favorite comfort foods, from chicken nuggets and creamy pasta to delicious chocolate cakes and Middle Eastern sweets.

‘I love the festive spirit, the holidays are perfect for disconnecting and spending time with the family. Comfort food is essential, especially when I’m feeling comfortable!’ she told FEMAIL.