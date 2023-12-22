Bam Margera is receiving supervised visits with his son, Phoenix, 5, after reaching an agreement with his ex-wife Nicole Boyd following a difficult year.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bam Margera appears to be ending a troubled year on a number of positive notes.

The Jackass actor, 44, was granted supervised visitation with his five-year-old son Phoenix, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Boyd, by a California court.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania native’s new visitation schedule issued by the family court was reviewed by The explosionwhich reported that Margera’s visits are limited to California-based locations on Saturdays and Sundays, for four hours at a time.

Margera, who revealed his engagement to fitness model Dannii Marie earlier this week, must give Boyd at least a week’s notice, according to court documents reviewed by the outlet.

Under terms set by the court, Margera’s visits to Phoenix must be supervised by a third party with whom both he and Boyd agree.

If Margera and Boyd cannot reach an agreement, according to the court, the visits will be “professionally supervised” by a party that Boyd chooses (from three options) and Margera approves within three days.

Margera and Boyd are legally obligated to “cooperate with the intake process and schedule visits,” the court said, according to The Blast.

Margera and Boyd, according to court documents, reached an agreement that “it is best that no images of (Phoenix) be posted on any social media platform.”

Margera said TMZ earlier this month that he had not seen his son for more than 200 days and was focusing on reuniting with Phoenix in time for the holidays, to coincide with the boy’s birthday on December 23.

Last August, the court granted Margera FaceTime visits to Phoenix. The explosion reported, as Boyd was given temporary custody of Phoenix.

Margera received four visits a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for calls lasting 20 to 30 minutes at a time.

Margera appears to be turning her life around after a challenging year in which she had to deal with legal issues and substance abuse issues.

In recent months, Margera has spoken about his newfound optimism amid a long period of sobriety, a thriving relationship with his fiancée, rekindling his passion for skateboarding, and taking steps to see his son again.

Margera, who revealed his engagement to fitness model Dannii Marie earlier this week, was photographed Thursday having dinner with his fiancée and friends.

Margera appeared in court on July 27 for an April altercation with his brother Jess Margera, who accused Margera of hitting him multiple times.

At the court hearing in his native West Chester, Pennsylvania, Margera pleaded not guilty to charges including simple assault and terroristic threats. As a condition of her release on bail in her case, the presiding judge ordered that she refrain from consuming drugs or alcohol and undergo testing to verify this.

Margera said TMZ in July, outside the courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, that Boyd had continued to prevent her from having contact with Phoenix, other than a few FaceTime calls.

Boyd told the outlet that his behavior had been “extremely frightening” and that he needed to change his behavior before visits with his son resumed.

An ugly interaction between Margera and Boyd took place on March 29 during an in-person visit inside a Burbank, California, restaurant while Margera was seen in a clip on TMZ arguing with Boyd about children’s visits.

The Jackass alum, who was seen arguing with Boyd in the clip, telling him, “Phoenix has his own opinion.” Let him have his own opinion of it!’ – was later arrested in connection with public intoxication following the incident.

In June, Margera was released from a psychiatric hospital after he was committed to a 5150 psychiatric hold at a Trejo’s Tacos location in Los Angeles after he took to social media threatening to end his life if he couldn’t meet with his son.

Margera went straight to a rehab facility to detox at one of the Odom Wellness Treatment Centers run by NBA alum Lamar Odom, sources said. TMZ. He finally left the facility in June.

Margera appeared in court in Philadelphia on July 27 for an April altercation with his brother Jess Margera, who accused him of hitting him multiple times.

Margera, Nicole Boyd and their son Phoenix appeared in a previously posted Instagram photo.

Margera had taken to social media on May 30 in a clip she later deleted, stating she would ‘smoke crack’ until she died unless she could see her son.

He said, “I haven’t seen Phoenix in two fucking months. I have to wake up every day knowing I probably won’t be able to talk to him or see him.”

In the clip, Margera criticized Boyd for not letting him talk to his son, as well as his parents April and Phil Margera, saying they encouraged him to drink.

“I’m going to smoke crack with the bums on the fucking boardwalk until I die unless you give me the fucking Phoenix,” he said in the clip. ‘Get to work, Nikki, or anyone who wants to help. I want Phoenix.’

Boyd and Margera separated in 2021, and in September of that year, Boyd went to court to request full custody of their son.

Boyd filed a request for legal separation from Margera in Los Angeles last February, alleging that the cause was irreconcilable differences, and requested that the court award him spousal support, as well as legal and physical custody of their son.