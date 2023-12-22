Mikati, Rahi discuss key national issues in Bkerki

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday engaged in a significant meeting with Maronite Patriarch, Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, on Bkerki, discussing pivotal matters concerning Lebanon#39;s current state and its path forward.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister extended warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous year.nbsp;

Touching on his meeting with the Maronite Patriarch, Mikati said, quot;Wersquo;ve discussed numerous topics, particularly the situations affecting our country and how to address them.quot;

Regarding the paramount importance of electing a new Lebanese President, Prime Minister Mikati said, quot;The fundamental resolution for the country begins with electing a President to restore overall stability. It stands as a top priority and the beginning of a solution.quot;

Highlighting the nation#39;s potential for resurgence, Prime Minister Mikati stated optimistically, quot;Recent indicators suggest Lebanon could regain stability sooner than anticipated. The solution starts with electing a new President for the Republic.quot;

Affirming commitment to national equilibrium, Prime Minister Mikati stressed, quot;Our goal is not to seize authority or control during the presidential vacancy, but we are committed to governing the nation and protecting the rights of all Lebanese citizens.quot;

Addressing regional matters, Prime Minister Mikati underscored the significance of implementing international decisions, stating, quot;The solution lies in executing international decisions, including agreements with Israel and UN resolutions, contingent upon Israel#39;s compliance and withdrawal from occupied territories.quot;

Discussing the Lebanese Armyrsquo;s affairs, Prime Minister Mikati emphasized, quot;The army serves all Lebanese citizens. Positive outcomes emerged from discussions on the army commander#39;s term extension, fostering stability within the military.quot;

Concluding the discussion on fiscal matters, Prime Minister Mikati affirmed, quot;We are committed to evaluating allowances and rectifying salaries while maintaining fiscal prudence to ensure stability in the exchange rate.quot;

