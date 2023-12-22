Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minister of Information reveals progress in Army Chief of Staff appointment

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday shared insights during an interview with the Voice of Lebanon radio station, indicating advancements in appointing the Lebanese Armyrsquo;s Chief of Staff. He anticipated the position will likely be filled after the holiday season.

    Makary mentioned plans by PSP leader, MP Taymour Jumblatt, to visit Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, next week, aiming to facilitate this appointment without divulging specific names.

    While expressing optimism for post-holiday progress in resolving pending matters, Makary stressed that the presidential election is deferred. He dismissed the possibility of electing a president before addressing the Gaza and Palestine issue.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Last French troops leave Niger, ending decade of Sahel missions

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Chloe Ferry shows off toned booty in tiny thong bikini as she sizzles in racy snaps ahead of trip to Thailand

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Last French troops leave Niger, ending decade of Sahel missions

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Chloe Ferry shows off toned booty in tiny thong bikini as she sizzles in racy snaps ahead of trip to Thailand

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Terrifying moment: Fisherman ‘with a death wish’ carries 12-foot hammerhead shark back to sea after accidentally reeling it in on Florida beach

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy