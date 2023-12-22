Minister of Information reveals progress in Army Chief of Staff appointment

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday shared insights during an interview with the Voice of Lebanon radio station, indicating advancements in appointing the Lebanese Armyrsquo;s Chief of Staff. He anticipated the position will likely be filled after the holiday season.

Makary mentioned plans by PSP leader, MP Taymour Jumblatt, to visit Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, next week, aiming to facilitate this appointment without divulging specific names.

While expressing optimism for post-holiday progress in resolving pending matters, Makary stressed that the presidential election is deferred. He dismissed the possibility of electing a president before addressing the Gaza and Palestine issue.

