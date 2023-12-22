Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy targets border regions in southern Lebanon

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – In the early hours on Friday, Israeli forces conducted artillery shelling from their positions in Berkit Risha, targeting the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab. Concurrently, reconnaissance aircraft were observed flying over villages adjacent to the Blue Line, extending towards the Tyre region.

    Overnight, the enemy also deployed incendiary and illuminating bombs into the forests near the Blue Line on the peripheries of Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab towns.

    This escalation has led to a surge in displacement, especially following the targeting of residential areas by the Israeli forces, resulting in civilian casualties.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, the situation along the southern Lebanese region remains tense.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Last French troops leave Niger, ending decade of Sahel missions

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Chloe Ferry shows off toned booty in tiny thong bikini as she sizzles in racy snaps ahead of trip to Thailand

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Last French troops leave Niger, ending decade of Sahel missions

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Chloe Ferry shows off toned booty in tiny thong bikini as she sizzles in racy snaps ahead of trip to Thailand

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Terrifying moment: Fisherman ‘with a death wish’ carries 12-foot hammerhead shark back to sea after accidentally reeling it in on Florida beach

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy