Israeli enemy targets border regions in southern Lebanon

NNA – In the early hours on Friday, Israeli forces conducted artillery shelling from their positions in Berkit Risha, targeting the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab. Concurrently, reconnaissance aircraft were observed flying over villages adjacent to the Blue Line, extending towards the Tyre region.

Overnight, the enemy also deployed incendiary and illuminating bombs into the forests near the Blue Line on the peripheries of Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab towns.

This escalation has led to a surge in displacement, especially following the targeting of residential areas by the Israeli forces, resulting in civilian casualties.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the situation along the southern Lebanese region remains tense.

