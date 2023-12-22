Czech police attack sick copycats who were “inspired” by Prague shooter David Kozak and vowed to replicate his mass killing.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Copycats who have been “inspired” by a mass shooter and vowed to replicate his massacre in Prague on Thursday are coming under fire from Czech police.

David Kozak opened fire yesterday at Charles University in Prague, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 20 in a calculated attack, authorities said.

The bloodshed, the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic, took place in the school’s philosophy department building, where the attacker was a student.

The gunman also died, authorities said. His name has not been revealed, but it has been widely reported that he was David Kozak, 24, who had killed his father earlier that day and is also a key suspect in another double murder.

Now, Czech police report finding messages online from people expressing their intention to copy the shooter’s deadly actions.

They are working to crack down on the people behind the messages.

In a morning update, Czech police said they were monitoring online activities and explained that for this reason they had not revealed any further details about the shooter.

The least visible part of our job is social media monitoring,” the police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Immediately after the shooting, teams of analysts began to compile and examine the various publications. The perpetrators of the worst atrocities will have the opportunity to show their heroism in criminal proceedings.

‘Why is it important to remain silent at the right time and not demonize the shooter? “Since yesterday we have registered several specific cases of people who (allegedly) were inspired by the terrible act and want to pursue it,” the police added.

‘We respond immediately, if you register something like this in your area call 158.’

The update adds: Starting today, we have adopted PREVENTIVE measures nationwide regarding soft targets and schools.

“We have no information about any specific threat and it is really a prevention, a sign that we are here and ready.”

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or group.

A chilling image shared in local media purports to show the man dressed in black pointing a rifle at people below while standing on top of a faculty building.

Other extraordinary images show terrified students huddled on a ledge at the top of a college in an attempt to hide from the gunman after others were ordered to barricade themselves in classrooms.

A weapon recovered by police in Prague believed to have been used in the attack.

Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said police believe the gunman killed his father early Thursday in his hometown of Hostoun, just west of Prague, and that he had also been planning to kill himself. He did not give further details.

Later on Thursday, Vondrasek said that based on a search of his home, the gunman was also suspected in the murder of another man and his two-month-old daughter on December 15 in Prague.

The chief described the gunman as an excellent student – who studied history – with no criminal record, but did not provide any other information.

The authorities have not published any official motivation. However, it has been reported that Kozak himself was inspired by a school shooting in Russia earlier this month, in which a 14-year-old schoolgirl killed her classmates and then herself.

“I want to do a school shooting and possibly commit suicide, Alina Afanaskina helped me too much,” he allegedly wrote in Russian on December 10 about the Bryansk school shooter, who killed two students before taking his own life.

The chilling post in what the writer called his “diary” about “life before the shooting” continued: “I always wanted to kill, I thought I would become a maniac in the future.”

Just five days after the disturbing posts appeared online, a father and little girl were shot dead in Klanovice, a forest area on the outskirts of Prague.

More than 250 police were sent to search the area and a thermal imaging helicopter was used to search the wooded area, but the gunman was never found.

The shooting began at 3pm at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts building and police said the gunman was “eliminated” at 4pm after elite police were seen storming the building. building.

The dead man’s horrified friends said: ‘I remember him as an apprentice in the countryside and the tourist section. He was friendly and up for any joke.

‘After school, he focused on himself and started playing a lot of sports. On that occasion he met his future wife.

‘This summer he talked about how happy he is in his life. She said he had a beautiful wife, a son and more on the way. What more could you want? She seemed happy.

‘Who would do that’.

The gunman suffered “devastating injuries,” but it was unclear whether he committed suicide or was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire with officers, Vondrasek said, adding that “there was nothing to suggest he had an accomplice.”

The gunman legally owned several weapons (police said Thursday that he was heavily armed and carried a lot of ammunition) and that what he did was “well thought out, a horrible act,” Vondrasek said.

University authorities said they would beef up security at university buildings with immediate effect.

A faculty member at the university, Zora Hesova, said people were still locked in classrooms inside the building when armed police officers arrived on the scene.

“We mourn the loss of life of members of our university community, express our deepest condolences to all those bereaved, and our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy,” Charles University said in a statement.

The building where the shooting took place is located on Jan Palach Square, a busy tourist area in Prague’s old town.

It is just a few minutes walk from the picturesque Old Town Square, a major tourist attraction where a popular Christmas market attracts thousands of visitors.

The government quickly sought to allay concerns that the massacre was backed by foreign interests.

“There is no indication that it has anything to do with international terrorism,” Rakusan said.

“It is a horrible crime, something the Czech Republic has never experienced.”

Pavel Nedoma, director of the nearby Rudolfinum Gallery, said he watched from a window as a person standing on a balcony of the building fired a gun.

Authorities evacuated everyone from the building and police said they were still searching the area, including the balcony, for explosives.

The building is part of the square and faces a bridge that crosses the river with views of Prague Castle, seat of the Czech presidency.

President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the families of the victims, as did the leaders of Germany, France and Slovakia, the European Union and Israel.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sent a message of condolence.

She said: ‘The president and first lady are praying for the families who lost loved ones and for everyone who has been affected by this senseless act of violence.

‘On behalf of the United States, we send our condolences and also wish the survivors of this tragic event a speedy recovery.’

The Czech government declared Saturday a day of national mourning in honor of the shooting victims, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Previously, the country’s worst mass shooting occurred in 2015, when a gunman opened fire in the southeastern city of Uhersky Brod, killing eight people before committing suicide.