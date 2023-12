NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; on Friday issued the following statement:nbsp;

quot;In support of our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 8:30 am on Friday, December 22, 2023, the gatherings of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Shomera barracks (the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha) with missile and artillery fire, resulting in direct hits.quot;

R.H.