Who’s In, Who’s Out, at King Charles’ Royal Family Christmas

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, were always said to be exasperated and concerned by turns by their eldest son’s extravagance.

In contrast to their studied frugality—think breakfast cereal stored in plastic containers while huddled round one bar of an electric fire—King Charles always seemed to prefer a billionaire’s lifestyle of polo ponies, helicopters, and lavish foreign holidays. Rumors that he likes his shoelaces ironed and his toothpaste squeezed just won’t go away.

Read more at The Daily Beast.