Mikel Arteta insists he “loves” the Champions League to reaffirm his opposition to the European Super League… and admits Arsenal “still haven’t won enough” after four years as manager

New plans for a possible European Super League were revealed on Thursday

Mikel Arteta outlined his opposition and said he loves the Champions League

Chris Sutton says Jurgen Klopp IS right to criticize his own fans – everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mikel Arteta has reaffirmed his and Arsenal’s opposition to a possible European Super League.

The proposed new plans for the breakaway league were revealed on Thursday after the controversial competition received a boost when the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA were found to have acted contrary to competition law by block its creation in 2021.

However, the new three-league format with 64 teams was immediately rejected by clubs including Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid, while several others, including Arsenal, have since spoken out against the plans.

And speaking ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, Arteta insisted his views had not changed.

‘everything is very clear in our side,” he stated. ‘We remain in the same position.

Mikel Arteta said he remains opposed to a possible breakaway European Super League (ESL)

ESL CEO Bernd Reichart on Thursday revealed the proposed new structure for the breakaway league

Your browser does not support iframes.

“We love playing in the Champions League and we will continue to do so, our plan does not change. Football belongs to the fans.

Earlier on Friday in a statement, Arsenal had said: “AArsenal Football Club takes note of the ruling of the European Court of Justice of Thursday 21 December 2023 and our position in relation to the European Super League has not changed.

“We will continue to play in UEFA competitions and continue to work with other European clubs and the European Club Association (ECA).”

Wednesday also marked Arteta’s fourth anniversary on the Emirates bench.

The Spaniard has overseen impressive progress at the club, with the Gunners finishing eighth, eighth, fifth and then second under his tutelage.

They also won the FA Cup in 2019-20 and the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023, while this season Arteta has guided Arsenal to the last 16 of the Champions League on their return to the competition after a seven-year absence.

Arteta marked four years as Arsenal manager earlier this week but said he wanted to win more.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and face a crucial clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, with a show every Monday and Thursday this season. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify Your browser does not support iframes.

And, when asked about his impressive record, Arteta added: “I’m sure he would have accepted it.”

‘But we haven’t won enough big things yet and we want to be better and more successful.

“(There are) a lot of things we’ve accomplished together in those four years, but that’s good for the people who have been on this journey with us together and also for those behind us.”

Arsenal head into the blockbuster clash with Liverpool one point clear of the Reds at the top of the Premier League.