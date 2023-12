NNA – Hundreds of temporary one-room housing units were set up Thursday (Dec 21) in northwest China for survivors of an earthquake that destroyed more than 14,000 homes and killed at least 144 people,nbsp;APAnbsp;reports citing The Star.

The death toll rose by nine as search teams dug through heavy mudslides that had inundated two villages, a city official in Qinghai province said on Friday morning. Three people remained missing in the mudslides.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.