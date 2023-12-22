Terrifying moment: Fisherman ‘with a death wish’ carries 12-foot hammerhead shark back to sea after accidentally reeling it in on Florida beach

Brandon Griffin shared images of him and his friend removing the shark

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the terrifying moment a fisherman ‘with a death wish’ walked a 12ft hammerhead shark back to the sea after accidentally catching it on a Florida beach.

Brandon Griffin, originally from South Florida, shared amazing footage of him and his friend Gage Wheaton battling the waves as they walked with the predator about 50 meters into the ocean.

Describing how this extraordinary experience unfolded, the 23-year-old said: “I was shark fishing on a secluded beach when I accidentally caught this hammerhead shark – it ate my bait.”

“So I picked it up as quickly as I could, unhooked it in the water and released it properly back into the ocean swimming past the waves.”

Griffin, who estimated the shark was up to 12ft long, left people divided when he shared evidence of his daring dive online.

Brandon Griffin, from South Florida in the US, and his friend were stunned when they caught a 12-foot hammerhead shark

This is the extraordinary moment when fishermen began reeling in the shark before taking it back to the sea.

Griffin, who estimated the shark was up to 12ft long, left people divided when he shared evidence of his daring dive online.

Someone called it “the most epic photo I’ve ever seen.”

A second wrote: “I’m definitely not that brave but man it’s beautiful.”

Others, however, thought it was an unnecessary risk. One social media user wrote: “And that’s why women live longer than us.”

“This is how natural selection happens,” said another.

“He must have a death wish,” wrote a third.

Several people said that hammerhead sharks rarely survive the hook.

But for Mr. Griffin, a mechanic, that’s why it was so important to reel in the shark quickly and see it emerge safely.

He said: ‘The entire struggle from when they hooked him to when he let go was 22 minutes.

‘If I even get the idea that whatever ate my bait might be a hammerhead shark, I do whatever it takes to get it in as quickly as I can to make sure the hammerhead gets loose and swims away safely.

“Hammerhead sharks are very fragile and anything longer than 45 minutes of fighting is concerning for their health.”

And while it may seem dangerous, Griffin insists he was being careful.

Several people said that hammerhead sharks rarely survive being hooked, which is why it was so important for Mr. Griffin to catch the shark quickly and see it come out safely.

Griffin and his friend had to battle large waves to get the shark back to the sea.

Griffin said hammerheads have a “bad reputation” but “they don’t mean any harm.”

“Always have two people in the water to help you release it,” he said. ‘Keep your hands away from the mouth found on the underside of hammerhead sharks.

And make sure it swims away and doesn’t come back to knock you down. That happened once!’

In any case, Griffin wasn’t worried: he believes hammerheads don’t deserve their bad reputation.

He said: “I’ve helped release quite a few hammerhead sharks and they really don’t want to do any harm.”

‘It is best to help them as much as you can, giving them adequate freedom to ensure their safety.

‘I’m not worried about hammerhead sharks, even in their natural habitat. What scares me the most is thinking about what followed this shark, such as a very large bull shark or a tiger shark.’

He added: “I think sharks have a bad reputation, especially hammerheads, because everyone is afraid of them because of their size.”

“But when they swim nearby, they just chase the manta rays and the bait.”