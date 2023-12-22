Chloe Ferry shows off toned booty in tiny thong bikini as she sizzles in racy snaps ahead of trip to Thailand

<!–

Chloe Ferry is heading to Thailand for Christmas and she made sure to share plenty of sizzling snaps ahead of her trip.

The 28-year-old reality star took to Instagram to show off her pert derriere in a skimpy thong bikini in a pair of photos.

She captioned the racy images on Friday: ‘Thailand tomorrow’, with a flag, a plane and a sun emoji.

Chloe posed in an infinity pool in a single snap, pairing a pair of black bottoms with a purple bikini top and wearing her blonde locks tied up as she took in the stunning view.

Another sexy photo showed the Geordie Shore star posing in a purple thong bikini which she paired with a plunging white bikini top that showed a hint of underboob.

The 28-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a mismatched bikini in another sizzling picture, posing on a boat on a previous holiday in Thailand.

One racy shot showed the Geordie Shore star lying on her front on the beach, showing off her toned bum in a pair of barely-there thongs.

Chloe opened the rest of her advent calendar ahead of her trip to Thailand, wearing a white sports bra and pink sweatpants to make the grand opening.

Chloe wore her blonde locks loose over her shoulders as she posed on a boat, covering her eyes with large sunglasses.

An additional image left little to the imagination when Chloe donned a barely-there thong bikini and white top while lying on her front on the beach.

The reality TV star celebrated Christmas early with her family on Thursday before her trip and made sure to open the rest of her Advent calendar before leaving.

Chloe filmed the big reveal for her 3.8 million followers on Friday morning, flaunting her ample assets and abs in a white sports bra and pale pink sweatpants.

She told the camera, as she opened the rest of the boxes: ‘I feel like doing this is really illegal!’

Chloe ended up buying a mirror, a blusher set, a pencil she wasn’t sure what it was, and an eyeshadow palette.

The beauty is never shy about showing off her surgically enhanced figure on social media.

Earlier this week, she put on a stunning display again as she posed for a series of Instagram snaps dressed in lingerie.

The reality TV star put on a stunning display again earlier this week as she posed for a series of lingerie-clad photos on social media.

Chloe donned a series of sheer bras and panties which she paired with stockings and suspenders.

Flaunting her amazing figure, Chloe then modeled an identical look dressed in white as she looked seductively into the camera.

Chloe put on a sheer black lace bra and skimpy panties which she paired with stockings and suspenders for a sizzling photo.

Her final ensemble featured an emerald green bra and matching underwear, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Chloe’s fans regularly take notice of her alleged Photoshop fails, and recently criticized her after they saw the ‘crazy wavy tiles’ in the background of some of her snaps.

The star shared photos of herself in a skin-tight blue suit at a local cafe in Newcastle for a sponsored post.

Chloe’s outfit hugged every inch of her curves with the zipper partially unzipped, revealing her assets as she enjoyed a sweet treat.

Even though many fans showered the reality TV star with praise, others accused her of retouching her snaps again after noticing the tiles looked a little strange behind her.

One person asked: ‘Are these some crazy wavy tiles?’

Another added: “Girl if you’re going to photoshop your photos stop standing on or in front of scratched backgrounds lol.”