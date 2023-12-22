Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

At least 68 journalists and media workers have been killed in the first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. No other conflict has taken so many journalists’ lives in such a short timeframe, with Palestinian journalists in Gaza accounting for the vast majority of the victims. FRANCE 24’s Erin Ogunkeye spoke to Tim Dawson, Deputy General Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, about these killings and the widespread claims that journalists are being deliberately targeted by the Israeli military.

Post navigation