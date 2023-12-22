Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    News

    Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , ,
    Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

    At least 68 journalists and media workers have been killed in the first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. No other conflict has taken so many journalists’ lives in such a short timeframe, with Palestinian journalists in Gaza accounting for the vast majority of the victims. FRANCE 24’s Erin Ogunkeye spoke to Tim Dawson, Deputy General Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, about these killings and the widespread claims that journalists are being deliberately targeted by the Israeli military.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Last French troops leave Niger, ending decade of Sahel missions

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Chloe Ferry shows off toned booty in tiny thong bikini as she sizzles in racy snaps ahead of trip to Thailand

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Terrifying moment: Fisherman ‘with a death wish’ carries 12-foot hammerhead shark back to sea after accidentally reeling it in on Florida beach

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Why Gaza war is most deadly conflict for journalists in recent history

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Last French troops leave Niger, ending decade of Sahel missions

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Chloe Ferry shows off toned booty in tiny thong bikini as she sizzles in racy snaps ahead of trip to Thailand

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Terrifying moment: Fisherman ‘with a death wish’ carries 12-foot hammerhead shark back to sea after accidentally reeling it in on Florida beach

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy