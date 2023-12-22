Polish FM visits Kiev on his first foreign visit

Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    NNA – Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland#39;s new foreign minister, began his first foreign visit to Kiev on Friday morning in a show of support for Poland#39;s neighbour that is fighting the Russian invasion.

    The visit is also seen as an effort by the new pro-EU Polish government to improve relations with Kyiv which were strained by the ex-ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in recent months, especially in the run-up to the general election that PiS ultimately lost.

    In Kyiv, Sikorski will meet, among others, his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

    Sikorski announced his arrival in the Ukrainian capital on the X platform.

    quot;First visit abroad; already there,quot; he wrote, attaching a photo showing Mikhailovsky Square in the centre of Kiev.

    Details of the visit are kept confidential for security reasons. It is known that Sikorski will lay flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of those killed in the war Russia is waging against Ukraine. He will also light candles at a cross commemorating the victims of the 2013-14 Euromaidan protests.–agenciesnbsp;

