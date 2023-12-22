French Ambassador inspects Karantina Hospital after rehabilitation, renovation

NNA – French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro, on Friday visited the newly rehabilitated and renovated Governmental University Hospital in Karantina following extensive damages caused by the August 4 explosion in Beirut#39;s port.nbsp;

The French diplomat was received by the hospital#39;s chairman, Dr. Michel Matar, the hospital director, Karen Sakr, head of the Pediatrics department, Dr. Robert Sassi, as well as board members Dr. Krikor Adjedjian and Nicolas Rabbat.

Dr. Matar expressed gratitude to the French Ambassador for the inspection visit, stating, quot;This visit gives us hope that France, as a friend of Lebanon, will continue to stand by us during these challenging timesmdash;politically, economically, in livelihoods, healthcare, and humanitarian concerns.quot;

Addressing the Ambassador, Matar conveyed, quot;On behalf of Lebanon, the medical, nursing, and administrative body of the historic Governmental University Hospital in Karantina, our regards to Francemdash;its President, government, and peoplemdash;for their consistent support to Lebanon. Our gratitude is renewed for France#39;s contribution to rehabilitating this hospital, which remains the biggest hope for those in need of medical care and recovery, lacking the financial means to access private hospitals, thereby serving as a lifeline for those without medical coverage.quot;

