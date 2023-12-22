Indian Ambassador hands Hamieh invitation to International Aviation Conference in Hyderabad

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Friday welcomed Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Muhammad Noor Rahman Sheikh, accompanied by Consul and Commercial Attacheacute;, Ajay Kumar, and Commercial Relations Officer, Rana Zaitouni.nbsp;

The meeting reportedly discussed the latest developments and explored ways to enhance bilateral relations, especially within sectors relevant to the ministry.

In his remarks, Hamieh said, ldquo;Continuous meetings and ongoing communication to follow up on previous discussions serve the common goal of strengthening relations between the two countries, notably in the railway transport sector and India#39;s extensive expertise in this field.rdquo;

Hamieh also highlighted that ldquo;discussions over the maritime transport sectors and specialized maritime ports enhance cooperation opportunities and open investment horizons for specialized Indian companies in Lebanon.rdquo;

In turn, the Indian Ambassador handed Hamieh an official invitation from India#39;s Minister of Civil Aviation to participate as a speaker in an international conference scheduled in Hyderabad, India, from the 18th to the 21st of January.nbsp;

The conference gathers several ministers concerned with civil aviation from various Asian countries.

