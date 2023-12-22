Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Indian Ambassador hands Hamieh invitation to International Aviation Conference in Hyderabad

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Friday welcomed Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Muhammad Noor Rahman Sheikh, accompanied by Consul and Commercial Attacheacute;, Ajay Kumar, and Commercial Relations Officer, Rana Zaitouni.nbsp;

    The meeting reportedly discussed the latest developments and explored ways to enhance bilateral relations, especially within sectors relevant to the ministry.

    In his remarks, Hamieh said, ldquo;Continuous meetings and ongoing communication to follow up on previous discussions serve the common goal of strengthening relations between the two countries, notably in the railway transport sector and India#39;s extensive expertise in this field.rdquo;

    Hamieh also highlighted that ldquo;discussions over the maritime transport sectors and specialized maritime ports enhance cooperation opportunities and open investment horizons for specialized Indian companies in Lebanon.rdquo;

    In turn, the Indian Ambassador handed Hamieh an official invitation from India#39;s Minister of Civil Aviation to participate as a speaker in an international conference scheduled in Hyderabad, India, from the 18th to the 21st of January.nbsp;

    The conference gathers several ministers concerned with civil aviation from various Asian countries.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Staggering New Gaza Death Toll Released as U.N. Argues Over Aid

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy