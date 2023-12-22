Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    News

    Woman Killed by Falling Christmas Tree at Quaint Holiday Market

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Woman Killed by Falling Christmas Tree at Quaint Holiday Market

    Yves Herman/Reuters

    A woman visiting a Christmas market in Belgium was killed by a falling Christmas tree brought down by a sudden gust of wind.

    The 63-year-old, who has not been named, was at the Christmas market in the town of Oudenaarde late Thursday evening, four days before Christmas, when a storm hit, bringing gale force winds and knocking over the 65-foot tree, weighing an estimated five tons.

    The woman was resuscitated by paramedics at the scene but succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, said town mayor Marnic de Meuelemeester. Two other women received minor injuries.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Staggering New Gaza Death Toll Released as U.N. Argues Over Aid

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy