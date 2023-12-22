Woman Killed by Falling Christmas Tree at Quaint Holiday Market

Yves Herman/Reuters

A woman visiting a Christmas market in Belgium was killed by a falling Christmas tree brought down by a sudden gust of wind.

The 63-year-old, who has not been named, was at the Christmas market in the town of Oudenaarde late Thursday evening, four days before Christmas, when a storm hit, bringing gale force winds and knocking over the 65-foot tree, weighing an estimated five tons.

The woman was resuscitated by paramedics at the scene but succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, said town mayor Marnic de Meuelemeester. Two other women received minor injuries.

