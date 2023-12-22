Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saturday, December 23, 2023

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    9:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Extraordinary General Assembly of Lawyers at the invitation of the Beirut Bar Association.

    10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation Ali Hamieh announces from the snow removal center in Dhahr El Beidar the steps and preparations taken to clear snow from mountain roads. This is to ensure public and traffic safety, support successful winter tourism across Lebanon, and focuses on measures to enhance human resources and maintain machinery.

    10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; Condolences will be received for former Minister and MP Mohammad Youssef Beydoun, at Radisson Blu Hotel – quot;Lebanonquot; Center, 1st floor, until 1:00 PM, and from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

    12:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; Entertainment programs for children within the Christmas celebration of institutions affiliated with the Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut at Al-Bashara Orthodox School across from the hospital. The event concludes at 4:00 PM with a raffle and distribution of prizes to the winners.

    8:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Tenor Levent Gunduz, accompanied by pianist Metin Kiper, presents a Christmas evening within the quot;Beirut Melodiesquot; festival at Assembly Hall, American University.

    8:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; A Christmas musical celebration titled quot;CHRISTMAS RESONANCEquot; hosted by Hiba Al Kawas, President of the National Higher Conservatory of Music, at the National Museum, under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wassim Al-Mortada.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =======R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Staggering New Gaza Death Toll Released as U.N. Argues Over Aid

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy