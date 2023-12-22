Saturday, December 23, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

9:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Extraordinary General Assembly of Lawyers at the invitation of the Beirut Bar Association.

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation Ali Hamieh announces from the snow removal center in Dhahr El Beidar the steps and preparations taken to clear snow from mountain roads. This is to ensure public and traffic safety, support successful winter tourism across Lebanon, and focuses on measures to enhance human resources and maintain machinery.

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; Condolences will be received for former Minister and MP Mohammad Youssef Beydoun, at Radisson Blu Hotel – quot;Lebanonquot; Center, 1st floor, until 1:00 PM, and from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

12:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; Entertainment programs for children within the Christmas celebration of institutions affiliated with the Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut at Al-Bashara Orthodox School across from the hospital. The event concludes at 4:00 PM with a raffle and distribution of prizes to the winners.

8:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Tenor Levent Gunduz, accompanied by pianist Metin Kiper, presents a Christmas evening within the quot;Beirut Melodiesquot; festival at Assembly Hall, American University.

8:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; A Christmas musical celebration titled quot;CHRISTMAS RESONANCEquot; hosted by Hiba Al Kawas, President of the National Higher Conservatory of Music, at the National Museum, under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wassim Al-Mortada.nbsp;

=======R.H.