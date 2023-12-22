Boeing’s first Dreamliner delivery to China since 2019 arrives

NNA – Boeing#39;snbsp;(BA.N)nbsp;first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019 landed in Shanghai on Friday, a step that could hasten the end of China#39;s freeze on deliveries of the firm#39;s profitable 737 MAX after more than four years.

Privately owned Chinese carrier Juneyao Airlines on Thursday took delivery of the 787-9 aircraft, which Boeing said then departed for China from Everett Paine Field in Washington state.

The flight landed in Shanghai around 4:20 p.m. local time (0820 GMT), the airline said.

China suspended most orders and deliveries of Boeing planes in 2019 after the 737 MAX was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes.

A restart of MAX deliveries would represent a reset of Boeing#39;s relationship with China and create an opportunity for the company to offload dozens of planes in its inventory, and pave the way for a larger breakthrough in deliveries and orders.–Reutersnbsp;

