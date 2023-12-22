Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Putin vows aid, urges halt to Gaza fighting in call with Abbas: Kremlin

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to continue to supply the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid and urged a peaceful resolution to fighting between Israel and Hamas.

    quot;Russia will continue to supply the Gaza Strip with essential goods, including medicines and medical equipment,quot; Putin told Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas during a telephone call, the Kremlin said, adding that Putin urged the quot;importance of a quick cessation of the bloodshed and the resumption of the political processquot;. — AFP

