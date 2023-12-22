Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    King Charles Pokes Fun at His Famous ‘Sausage Fingers’

    King Charles Pokes Fun at His Famous ‘Sausage Fingers’

    Reuters

    Prince William may not have as much hair as his father, but at least he hasn’t got the same ugly, sausage-like fingers.

    And that’s according to King Charles himself, who admits to being digitally challenged in a behind-the-scenes documentary filmed for the BBC.

    The documentary follows the rehearsals for Charles’ coronation in May this year and shows William struggling to close a small clasp on a ceremonial robe being worn by his father. “On the day, that is not going to go in,” William says.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

