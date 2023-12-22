Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    News

    Staggering New Gaza Death Toll Released as U.N. Argues Over Aid

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , ,
    Staggering New Gaza Death Toll Released as U.N. Argues Over Aid

    IDF/Reuters

    Palestinian officials say that more than 20,000 people have been killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza—or around 1 percent of the territory’s pre-war population.

    The figure, from the Hamas-run health ministry, came amid a standoff at the United Nations Security Council over a resolution calling for a ceasefire. The United States, one of five permanent members of the council with veto power, is blocking the resolution, partly because it would give the U.N. sole responsibility for screening aid supplies being sent into Gaza, which Israel insists it must also be able to inspect.

    The Associated Press reported that the U.S. was backing a resolution that calls for “creating the conditions” for a ceasefire, rather than an immediate end to the fighting, but other countries are pushing for stronger language.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Putin’s right-hand man was behind the assassination of Wagner mutineer boss Prigozhin with a bomb planted on the wing of his plane that caused a fireball crash because it “had to be removed,” a report claims.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk said one of his goals for Grok is to make it the ‘funniest’ AI chatbot around

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    Staggering New Gaza Death Toll Released as U.N. Argues Over Aid

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy