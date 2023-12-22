Staggering New Gaza Death Toll Released as U.N. Argues Over Aid

IDF/Reuters

Palestinian officials say that more than 20,000 people have been killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza—or around 1 percent of the territory’s pre-war population.

The figure, from the Hamas-run health ministry, came amid a standoff at the United Nations Security Council over a resolution calling for a ceasefire. The United States, one of five permanent members of the council with veto power, is blocking the resolution, partly because it would give the U.N. sole responsibility for screening aid supplies being sent into Gaza, which Israel insists it must also be able to inspect.

The Associated Press reported that the U.S. was backing a resolution that calls for “creating the conditions” for a ceasefire, rather than an immediate end to the fighting, but other countries are pushing for stronger language.

