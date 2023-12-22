Elon Musk launched AI chatbot Grok in November 2023.

Elon Musk wants AI chatbot Grok to be the “funniest” AI in comparison to its rivals like ChatGPT.The chatbot has a “fun mode” that allows it to respond with vulgar language, humor and sarcasm. The billionaire previously said AI chatbots like ChatGPT were too “woke,” calling that “deadly.”

Elon Musk said one goal for his new AI chatbot Grok, a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is to be the “funniest” AI after criticizing other chatbots for being too woke.

The billionaire owner of X spoke with investor Cathie Wood in an X Spaces conversation on Thursday about the future and touched on his vision for the recently launched Grok.

Grok was created by xAI, a company founded by Musk in March 2023, and was released to the public in November.

“Grok is pretty funny,” Musk said in Spaces. “I think one of our goals for Grok is to be the funniest AI. So I mean if you ask Grok to provide a vulgar roast, it’s really good.”

xAI said in a post in November that Grok is “designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak.” The chatbot also has access to real-time information via the X platform which adds to its personality. It answers “spicy questions” that other AI systems may reject.

Users can access the chatbot via a premium subscription to X costing $16 a month or $168 annually. Users have the option to select two different versions of Grok which includes “fun mode,” and “regular mode.” Grok gives straightforward matter of fact answers in regular mode, but adopts a more humorous and sarcastic tone in fun mode.

One X employee posted an example of a fun response where he asked: “When is it appropriate to listen to Christmas music?”

Grok responded by saying “whenever the hell you want,” and anyone who complains should “shove a candy cane up their ass and mind their own damn business.”

Musk previously complained that “training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly,” a direct jab at ChatGPT which was criticized for producing biased responses at times.

In his conversation with Wood, Musk added that Grok will be a “significant truth improver.”

“That is literally our goal, to be maximally truth seeking, maximally curious, minimizing the error between perceived reality, and described reality, and actual reality.”

