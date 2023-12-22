Troubled radio star Marty Sheargold is seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Marty Sheargold has been seen for the first time since taking a leave of absence from his Triple M breakfast show.

The radio host, 52, appeared in a photograph posted by Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann showing the men enjoying a Christmas lunch.

“It’s the inaugural Christmas lunch for the sexy bald men’s club #helloladies,” Anthony wrote.

Lehmann has been completing The Marty Sheargold Show while Sheargold was away.

Also appearing in the photo were Tom Gleeson, Adam Rozenbachs and Titus O’Reily.

Marty Sheargold has been seen for the first time since saying goodbye to his morning show Triple M. He appeared in a photo posted by Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann showing the men enjoying a Christmas lunch. Also pictured: Tom Gleeson, Adam Rozenbachs, Titus O’Reily

Sheargold also appeared on Thursday and was photographed alongside Bruce McAvaney and producer Loren Barry.

Earlier this year, Marty officially announced an “extended break” from work following an alleged incident at the AFL Grand Final.

Neither Sheargold nor Triple M parent company Southern Cross Austereo have confirmed whether the radio star will return to his morning show in 2024.

However, he will be returning to his stand-up roots as he stars alongside comedians Mick Molloy, Lawrence Mooney and Sam Pang in a special event called The Comedians at the Geelong Arts Center in February.

Sheargold also appeared on Thursday and was photographed alongside Bruce McAvaney and producer Loren Barry. Everything in the photo

“It’s the inaugural Christmas lunch for the sexy bald men’s club #helloladies,” Anthony wrote.

According to a promo, the all-star show will be “No Holds Barred, good old-fashioned stand-up comedy.”

“Radio, television, film, podcasts, they’ve done it all and now they bring all the laughs to the stage.”

In November, Sheargold’s show scored a ratings jump in his absence, enjoying a 7.2 percent audience share, up 1.4 percent from the previous survey.

The Marty Sheargold Show previously scored a 5.8, putting it in eighth place in the Melbourne breakfast radio market.

Sheargold producer Loren Barry was in Sydney in October as one of the presenters of the ACRA Awards.

Earlier this year, Marty officially announced an ‘extended break’ from work following an alleged incident at the AFL Grand Final.

She told The Herald Sun that Sheargold would return and assured the show’s listeners that “everything is fine”.

“He’s just taking some time, just spending some time with his family, but we’re all good,” Barry said. ‘Everything’s fine. We will be back.’

He also shed light on the grueling life behind the microphone, stating that “working on breakfast radio you get very tired.” It is very exhausting work.”

Marty also stars in the ABC comedy Fisk, which was acquired by Netflix and took off in the UK and US.

The SCA told the Daily Mail that they “expect Marty to return in 2024.”