Berri broaches general situation with itinerant visitors, receives UK Ambassador, General Labor Confederation delegation, MP Skaff

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, UK Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, with whom he discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Speaker Berri later received in Ain El-Tineh, President of the General Labor Confederation (GLC), Beshara Al-Asmar, accompanied by the Union members, in the presence of Amal Movement Central Labor Official, Ali Hamdan.

Discussions reportedly touched on demands and syndical issues, especially the laws that were completed in the last legislative session.

Berri also received in Ain El-Tineh, MP Ghassan Skaff, with whom he broached the current general situation, political and field developments, as well as legislative affairs.

nbsp;

=============== L.Y