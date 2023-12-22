Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Prague Shooter Killed Man and Baby Days Earlier in Dry-Run Attack: Cops

    David Cerny/Reuters

    A 24-year-old student who killed 13 people in a mass shooting at a Prague university is thought to have shot dead a man and his baby daughter in a forest last week in what may have been a dry run for the attack.

    David Kozak used an American AR-15 to shoot 27 people in Thursday’s attack before killing himself.

    Police chief Martin Vondrasek said the shooter, who killed his father before heading to the Charles University, was the prime suspect in the apparently random murder of a 32-year-old man and his baby daughter near the Czech capital.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

