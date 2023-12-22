A couple’s terrifying experience on Facebook Marketplace after a buyer tried to haggle with them over the price of a PlayStation

<!–

A couple got more than they bargained for when a meeting with a buyer to sell an old games console turned violent.

Mariah Smith and her partner Sam listed their PlayStation, along with some games, on Facebook Marketplace for $150.

The influencer took to TikTok on Friday to recount the unfortunate interaction he had with a potential buyer.

“Sam just threatened to get his head hit by some fucking loser and it seems like he literally spends his free time on the dark web,” Mariah said.

‘Sam was selling his PlayStation, all his games and everything, for $150. I don’t know much about PlayStations, but what’s out there right now is probably worth a thousand dollars.

“Two games are probably worth $150,” he added.

The buyer had posted a message on Facebook Marketplace making an offer of $120 for the game console and games, which the couple politely declined.

He then accepted the stated sales price and it was agreed that the man would come pick it up the next day at 9 a.m.

‘Sam said ‘yes, for $150.’ “He confirmed it twice and also said that a lot of people are interested in it,” she continued.

After grabbing a morning coffee, the couple were greeted by the buyer who was waiting outside their Melbourne apartment complex.

Mariah’s partner Sam (pictured together) was threatened with having his head “banged” by an angry shopper after a misunderstanding over payment.

Upon taking the items to the buyer, Sam was only offered $120 in exchange, and the buyer firmly insisted that was the agreed upon price.

The man then exclaimed that he was “in a meeting” during their Messenger conversation, before accusing Sam of wasting his time.

“We have everything ready, we make sure we are home at that time,” he added.

“Honestly, Marketplace is crazy and I’m so happy we live in an apartment complex.”

Her boyfriend then grabbed the PlayStation and then crossed the street to take it back to his unit.

The influencer took to TikTok to share the ordeal, later adding that she would no longer give her exact address to future buyers.

“The guy was screaming ‘Go back to fucking England, come back here and I’ll break your fucking head in!’” Mariah revealed.

‘I’m sorry you were mad at yourself because you screwed up, because you didn’t read the messages correctly. Or were you just trying to scam us?

Mariah said the couple was worried about him being locked out of their house after the ordeal.

“However, we were lucky to have a very private and secure apartment building,” he told Yahoo News Australia.

Next time they would give an address a little further up the street instead of giving someone the actual address of their apartment, he added.

When selling online, police across the country recommend not revealing your home address to strangers.