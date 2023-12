NNA – Tyrenbsp;- Israeli artillery shelling targetednbsp;the outskirts of the southern Lebanese bordernbsp;towns of Tair Harfa, Al-Jebain and Naqoura, our correspondent reported on Friday.nbsp;

In Marjeyoun, NNA correspondent reported hostile artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh.

nbsp;

=============== L.Y