Karabakh dissolution not valid, says separatist leader

NNA -nbsp;The leader of Armenian separatists, who were ousted from the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan nbsp;this year, on Friday said his previous decree ordering the dissolution of separatist institutions was not valid.

The statement appeared to undo a historic move by the separatists to dissolve the disputed territory that was at the centre of two costly wars between Armenia and Azerbaijan — in 2020 and in the 1990s.

On September 26, separatist president Samvel Shahramanyan issued a decree ordering the dissolution of the separatist institutions by January 1, 2024.

The breakaway republic quot;will cease to exist,quot; by the year#39;s end, the decree said.

But in a surprise move on Friday, Shahramanyan rolled back on the announcement in comments given in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

quot;There is no document… of the Republic of Artsakh (Karabakh) stipulating the dissolution of government institutions.quot; — AFP

nbsp;

==================