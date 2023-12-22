Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Karabakh dissolution not valid, says separatist leader

    By

    Dec 22, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The leader of Armenian separatists, who were ousted from the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan nbsp;this year, on Friday said his previous decree ordering the dissolution of separatist institutions was not valid.

    The statement appeared to undo a historic move by the separatists to dissolve the disputed territory that was at the centre of two costly wars between Armenia and Azerbaijan — in 2020 and in the 1990s.

    On September 26, separatist president Samvel Shahramanyan issued a decree ordering the dissolution of the separatist institutions by January 1, 2024.

    The breakaway republic quot;will cease to exist,quot; by the year#39;s end, the decree said.

    But in a surprise move on Friday, Shahramanyan rolled back on the announcement in comments given in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

    quot;There is no document… of the Republic of Artsakh (Karabakh) stipulating the dissolution of government institutions.quot; — AFP

    nbsp;

    ==================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tyreek Hill’s domestic violence arrest and paternity claims against Dolphins receiver are being SPORTSWASHED by HBO’s Hard Knocks, Dan Le Batard says amid Miami star’s MVP campaign

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    New material allows for better hydrogen-based batteries and fuel cells

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    A GOP House member thinks his colleagues have been taped sleeping with Russian spies: ‘Next thing you know, you’re in the motel room with ’em naked’

    Dec 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tyreek Hill’s domestic violence arrest and paternity claims against Dolphins receiver are being SPORTSWASHED by HBO’s Hard Knocks, Dan Le Batard says amid Miami star’s MVP campaign

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    New material allows for better hydrogen-based batteries and fuel cells

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    A GOP House member thinks his colleagues have been taped sleeping with Russian spies: ‘Next thing you know, you’re in the motel room with ’em naked’

    Dec 22, 2023
    News

    The best cell phone plans in 2023

    Dec 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy