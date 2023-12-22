Fri. Dec 22nd, 2023

    UN Rights Office has reports Israeli troops ‘summarily killed’ Palestinians

    NNA -nbsp;The United Nations human rights office said it had received reports that Israeli troops quot;summarily killedquot; at least 11 unarmed Palestinians in a possible war crime in Gaza.

    The OHCHR office in the West Bank city of Ramallah said the killings were alleged to have been carried out in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City this week.

    It said on Wednesday it hadnbsp;received quot;disturbing information alleging that Israeli Defence Forces (the Israeli army) summarily killed at least 11 unarmed Palestinian menquot;.

    The incident quot;raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crimequot;, it said, adding the men were killed in front of their family members. — AFP

