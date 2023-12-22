2023 SKeyes reports: Ongoing research on media, security and human rights

NNA – The Samir Kassir Foundation quot;SKeyesquot; said in a statement on Friday, quot;Lebanon is facing an ongoing political and economic crisis. The country tried to overcome, with the least possible ldquo;damagerdquo;, the COVID-19 pandemic and the second largest explosion in modern history. The Samir Kassir Foundation plays a vital role in finding solutions to these crises or, at least, trying to understand what is happening in Lebanon.

Several reports were published in 2023, thanks to the efforts of our researchers at the Samir Kassir Foundation. The reports tackle the challenges of distorted information and their impact on the behaviour of citizens in sharing the news. It was equally vital to cover the international aid to Lebanonrsquo;s security and justice sectors, as well as the importance of the information environment and the necessity of exploring appropriate responses.

The reports were not limited to media, security, and widespread narratives on social media. They focused largely on human rights and freedom of expression. They included a wide variety of topics such as hate speech and misinformation. The SKF monitored hate speech in media outlets and social media platforms over a two-year period.

It was also an opportunity to learn more about the informal channels of Lebanese media funding, with a focus on insurance coverage for journalists, as well as social and economic rights of photojournalists in Lebanon.

The links below could be used to access the full reports:

1. Lebanese Citizens, Disinformation, and News Sharing Behavior

2. International Aid to Lebanon#39;s Security and Justice Sectors

3. Lebanon#39;s Information Environment: Exploring Appropriate Responses

4. Photojournalistsrsquo; Social and Economic Rights in Lebanon

5. Human Rights and Freedom of Expression in Lebanon: Identifying Allies and Opponents

6. Mis- and Disinformation: Media Perception and Consumption of Fake News in Lebanon

7. Two-Year Monitoring of Hate Speech in the Lebanese Media and Social Media

8. Follow the Money: The Informal Channels of Lebanese Media Funding

9. Hate Speech in Lebanon: The Shortcomings and Responsibilities of Social Media Platforms

10. Journalistsrsquo; Insurance Coverage in Lebanon

11. Navigating Freedom: Making Sense of Lebanon#39;s Digital Discourse on Free Expressionquot;

