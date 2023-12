Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

An Israeli-American man kidnapped by terror group Hamas along with his wife on Oct. 7 is confirmed to have died in captivity in Gaza.

Gadi Haggai, 73, and his American-born wife, Judi Weinstein, 70, were taking their regular morning walk around the Nir Oz kibbutz when it came under attack.

Weinstein captured the moment the alert was sounded at the kibbutz on a video shared on a group chat before the pair were themselves attacked and wounded.

