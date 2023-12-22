Tyreek Hill’s domestic violence arrest and paternity claims against Dolphins receiver are being SPORTSWASHED by HBO’s Hard Knocks, Dan Le Batard says amid Miami star’s MVP campaign

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Domestic violence allegations against Tyreek Hill, as well as a pair of recent paternity lawsuits involving the Miami Dolphins star, have been downplayed by the current season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, according to the popular podcaster and radio host. Dan Le Batard.

“Tyreek Hill came here to achieve stardom and ‘wash away’ some of his past, and to a large extent he has done so,” said Miami-based Le Batard. “He’s a star, he’s being talked about for MVP, and very few people mention horrible details of his domestic abuse past. It seems like sports have moved on to celebrating Tyreek Hill for being super fast. And we move on, like him, fast ”.

Hill has a chance to become the first player in NFL history to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a single season, and he has helped the Dolphins move to 10-4, one game out of first place in the league. the AFC playoffs.

But before embarking on his best season in the NFL, the speedster known as ‘Cheetah’ pleaded guilty to domestic assault and strangulation involving his then-girlfriend, Crystal Espinal, when the two were students at Oklahoma State in 2014. Hill was accused of punching Espinal in the stomach while she was eight weeks pregnant with the couple’s baby, whom Hill was later accused of abusing in 2019. However, charges against Hill were ultimately dropped despite evidence that the child three years old had suffered a broken arm.

This year, Hill reached a settlement with a man who accused him of assault, and two women filed paternity lawsuits against the All-Pro following his recent marriage to Keeta Vaccaro, the sister of former NFL defensive back Kenny Vaccaro. .

DailyMail.com revealed that Tyreek Hill has been sued by two separate women who claim he is the father of their children, something Le Batard (right) says HBO has sportingly whitewashed.

Hill (below right) has been a focal point for Dolphins coaches and HBO producers this season.

Hill’s romance with Vaccaro has been extensively documented in Hard Knocks, HBO’s seasonal documentary about the 2023 Miami Dolphins.

“The optics were a chef’s kiss,” Le Batard said. ‘If I were his agent or someone who cared about Tyreek Hill, that’s what I would want. Go into his living room, watch him hook up with his new girlfriend… And don’t touch on any of that past too much.

Le Batard even went so far as to accuse Hill and HBO of fixing the scenes with him and his new girlfriend.

“But now we are seeing reports of two paternity suits, three children this year and seven children in total,” Le Batard continued. “…What you get in exchange for Tyreek Hill’s access to it is that you’re going to tell the story the way he wants, told the way, the way the NFL wants it told.”

Hill was traded from Kansas City to Miami in early 2022 after audio was released of him discussing his son’s broken arm with Espinal, who can be heard telling the NFL star that the boy is afraid of him. .

“You should be scared of me too, bitch,” Hill is heard saying in the recording.

Last month, Hill married his fiancée Keeta Vaccaro. They were engaged since 2021.

A photo posted in August shows Hill holding Tyreek Jr under one arm at a Dolphins practice.

Baker, pictured at her baby shower, accused Hill of “absolute, abject indifference” to her son.

DailyMail.com revealed last week that Hill is receiving paternity lawsuits from two ex-boyfriends who claim that children born in February and May 2023 are his.

This week, a third ex told DailyMail.com that Hill is also the father of her little one, Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr, who was born between the two on March 12.

That woman, Camille Valmon, 33, defended Hill on DailyMail.com.

Hill already has three children with his ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, 28.

“I can’t talk about anything else that’s going on outside of our parental relationship because it’s simply none of my business,” she told DailyMail.com.

“But what I will say is that he is a great father not only to our son but to all his children.”

Hill doesn’t get along so well with Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker, who are pursuing him for paternity and child support in Broward County, Florida.

Lackner criticized Hill for offering him $2,500 a month after the birth of his son Soul in February, dismissing it in court papers as a “woefully inadequate” sum for an NFL player with an annual salary of $30 million.

Baker accuses Hill of showing “absolute and abject indifference” to her six-month-old baby, Trae.

Hill had three children with Espinal before their tumultuous relationship came to an end, although gossip sites have speculated that she has more.