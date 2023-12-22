Joe Rogan Corrected On-Air for Blaming Trump Gaffe on Biden

YouTube/screengrab

Joe Rogan has done it again. But this time, even his own producers couldn’t help but correct him during a live podcast taping.

In a clip from Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (first reported by Mediaite), Rogan attempted to argue that comments made by President Joe Biden essentially disqualify him from running in 2024. The only problem? It was Trump who made the original gaffe.

Rogan and his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal, were accusing Biden of making “no sense at all” when the host asked, “Did you hear what he said yesterday, or a couple of days ago?” He then claimed that Biden recently said in earnest that America “lost” the Revolutionary War because “we didn’t have en0ugh airports.”

