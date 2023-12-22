Cops ‘find second sex video’ in probe of rape claims against GOP Florida chairman Christian Ziegler that ‘shows his Moms of Liberty co-founder wife Bridget Ziegler with another woman’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Police reportedly obtained a second sex tape in their investigation into rape allegations against Florida Republican Chairman Christian Ziegler.

The video shows Ziegler’s wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, and an unidentified woman and was found after police searched Ziegler’s phone and email account, according to the Florida Trident.

It would be the second video found by Sarasota police in the investigation into Ziegler, who is accused of raping a friend after she backed out of a threesome with him and his wife. Ziegler allegedly admitted to recording the encounter in October, but claims it was consensual.

It is not clear if the woman in the second video is the accuser who appears in the first. Bridget told police that she and her husband had had a previous sexual encounter with the accuser.

Since the allegations surfaced, Christian Ziegler has maintained his position as chairman of the Republican Party, but last Sunday he was stripped of his salary and authority.

Meanwhile, the Sarasota County School Board passed a resolution demanding that Bridget resign from the board. However, the board cannot force her to resign and she has given no indication that she plans to step down.

The resolution was written by board president Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler’s husband and the couple’s confessions of having an encounter. three-way sexual intercourse previously with the accuser.

Before the meeting, several dozen people marched outside holding signs and chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Bridget Ziegler has to go.” Among the posters’ slogans were “Ban Bridget, not the books” and “Real women aren’t homophobic.”

Police records saying the Zieglers had group sex with a woman have led Democrats and gay rights leaders to accuse the couple of hypocrisy, as an organization Bridget Ziegler co-founded, Moms for Liberty, has united DeSantis and the Florida Republican Party to fight LGBTQ+. Causes.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Sarasota Police Department and the Zieglers for comment on this story.

A search warrant in the case revealed that Ziegler told detectives that he had sex with the accuser on Oct. 2, but that it was consensual.

The veteran Republican activist rose to the state party’s top job in February. He has claimed that he is innocent and the victim of a political coup.

The rape allegation against Ziegler became public after the Florida Government Accountability Center, an investigative news organization, obtained a police report and search warrant affidavits detailing the allegations.

The Sarasota County School Board passed a resolution demanding that Bridget resign from the board. However, the board cannot force her to resign.

Ziegler previously earned the endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for her seat on the Sarasota school board. She has since encouraged her husband to resign amid the sex scandal.

The accuser, who has known Ziegler for 20 years, told police that when Bridget backed out of the plan to have sex, he texted Christian saying, “I’m sorry, I was almost into her,” according to an affidavit.

Later that night, the woman claims that as she was leaving her apartment she discovered Ziegler outside in the hallway, and alleges that he then entered her property and raped her.

Weeks later, detectives began monitoring calls and messages sent by Christian Ziegler to the accuser, according to the affidavit.

‘Where are you? Do you want to meet us and chat? Worried about you. You are my friend,” Ziegler allegedly wrote in a message on Instagram.

“Hell no, not after what you did to me,” the woman responded. ‘Don’t you understand that I’m terrified of you?’

A 911 call, obtained by the Florida Government Accountability Center, made by a friend of the alleged victim reveals that she confided in her friend that she had been raped.

“She told me she was raped,” the friend reported to the operator on October 4.

‘She says she’s scared, that the person who raped her came to her house, so she’s scared to leave… I’m worried about her right now,’ the friend explained.

In phone and text conversations monitored by investigators, Ziegler offered the woman “financial help” before suspecting they were being recorded.