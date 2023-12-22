UN to vote on watered-down resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

UNITED NATIONS — After many delays, the U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Friday on a watered-down resolution to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza.

The revised text has the backing of the United States, while Russia and other countries still support stronger language that would include a call for “the urgent suspension of hostilities” between Israel and Hamas.

Council members met behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss a revised draft resolution, then delayed voting so they could consult their capitals on significant changes, aimed at avoiding a US veto. A new text with some minor revisions was circulated on Friday morning.

It was unclear whether the resolution would be adopted. A council diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private, said Russia holds the key.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that the United States supports the new text. She did not say how the United States would vote, but an abstention would still allow the resolution to be adopted if Russia or another permanent member did not use their veto.

The circulation of the new draft culminated a week and a half of high-level negotiations in which the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, participated. Between Tuesday and Thursday, Blinken spoke three times with the foreign ministers of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Britain, France and Germany.

The vote, initially scheduled for Monday, has been delayed every day since.

Rather than watering it down, Thomas-Greenfield described the resolution as “strong” and said it “has the full support of the Arab group that is providing them with what they consider necessary to get humanitarian assistance on the ground.”

But it was forcefully stripped of its key provision: a call for “the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, and to take urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Instead, it calls for “urgent measures to immediately enable safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, and also to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” The steps are not defined, but diplomats said that if adopted, it would mark the council’s first reference to ending the fighting.

In a key point related to aid deliveries, the new draft removes an earlier request for the UN to “exclusively monitor all humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza provided through land, sea and air routes” by external parties to confirm their humanitarian nature.

It replaces a request to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to quickly appoint “a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator with responsibility for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring and verifying” whether aid deliveries to Gaza that do not come from the parties to the conflict are humanitarian goods. He calls on the coordinator to quickly establish a “mechanism” to accelerate aid deliveries and demands that the parties to the conflict (Israel and Hamas) cooperate with the coordinator.

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States negotiated the new draft with the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council that sponsored the resolution, and with Egypt, which borders Gaza, and others. This mainly avoided the other 13 council members, several of whom objected to being excluded, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity because the consultations were private.

Guterres has said Gaza faces “a humanitarian catastrophe” and warned that a total collapse of the humanitarian support system would lead to “a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt.”

According to a report released Thursday by 23 U.N. and humanitarian agencies, Gaza’s 2.2 million residents are in a food crisis or worse and 576,600 are at a “catastrophic” level of famine. With supplies to Gaza cut off except for a small trickle, the U.N. World Food Program has said 90% of the population regularly goes without food for a full day.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 20,000 Palestinians have died since the war began. During the October 7 attack, Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took about 240 hostages to Gaza.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and its Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Thousands more Palestinians lie buried under the rubble of Gaza, the UN estimates.

Security Council resolutions are legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council’s requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, although they are an important barometer of world opinion.