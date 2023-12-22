Charlie Sheen’s Neighbor Arrested for Trying To Strangle Him

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Actor Charlie Sheen’s neighbor allegedly forced her way into his Malibu home and attempted to attack him on Wednesday, TMZ reported Friday and Page Six later confirmed.

The neighbor, a 47-year-old woman whose name has not been released, reportedly tore Sheen’s shirt and made a move to strangle the Two and a Half Men star before retreating to her own house. Per TMZ, she was later arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Sheen told police he has no idea what prompted the woman’s attack, but he believes she’s attempted to start beef with him before, after she allegedly poured a sticky substance all over his car.

